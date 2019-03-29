Mayor Wayne Messam

Born: June 7, 1974

Birthplace: South Bay, Florida

Age on Inauguration Day: 46

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: wayneforamerica.com

Education: Florida State University (Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems)

Public office: Miramar, Fla., City Commissioner (2011-2015); Mayor of Miramar (2015 – present)

Personal: Messam and his wife, Angela, have three children

Life and career:

Parents emigrated from Jamaica. Messam’s father cut sugar cane and was a farm mechanic. His mother was a cook and housekeeper.

Founded Messam Construction, which focuses on energy-efficient schools and government projects.

Joined multi-city lawsuit against a state of Florida ban on prohibiting municipal governments from enacting local guns laws.

Wide receiver for 1993 Florida State Seminoles national championship team.

In this Wednesday, March 27, 2019 photo, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam poses for a portrait, in Miramar, Fla. Messam announced, Thursday, March 28 that he is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

AP

Sources: Associated Press, City of Miramar, Orlando Weekly