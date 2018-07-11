You may be exhausted from the midterm elections, but it won't be long before we're all talking about who will be running for president in 2020.

President Trump is likely to be the Republican nominee in 2020 considering his popularity within the party. It isn’t yet clear which Democrat candidates will be running against him, but there have already been a lot of names thrown around.

Within the Republican party, Trump is a dominant force. He has already raised more than $100 million for 2020, according to NBC News.

"The control he has on the party is really remarkable," USA TODAY Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page said. As of October, Trump had an 89 percent approval rating among Republicans, according to Gallup.

Whether someone will challenge him within the party in two years remains to be seen. There are cases in the past of sitting presidents facing a primary challenger.

Trump's popularity does not go far past his base. Fivethirtyeight.com, looking at multiple polls, shows Trump's average approval rating among all Americans has never reached 50 percent at any time in his term – although some individual polls have occasionally placed him above 50 percent.

There are indications of longtime Republicans and conservatives turning their backs on the party to protest Trump and how GOP lawmakers respond to him. Some, like late Sen. John McCain’s presidential campaign strategist Steve Schmidt and conservative columnist George Will, even encouraged Americans to vote for Democrats in the midterms.

So, if Trump is still the GOP nominee in 2020, will another Republican consider running as an independent? If a legitimate, well-known Republican does decide to run a third-party race and gets real traction, they may not win in 2020, but they could pull enough votes away from Trump to give a Democrat the White House.

Which Democrats will run for president?

It won't take long before we're talking about the first Democrats to announce they are challenging Trump. Then-senator Barack Obama declared his candidacy just three months after the 2006 midterms and 21 months before he would be elected president.

Who will come ahead as the nominee? It isn’t currently clear. Most analysts and pollsters assumed there was no way Trump would be the Republican choice when he entered the race – let alone win the presidency.

Here are the names of just 10 people who have been mentioned that could run against Trump, although the total number to declare could be twice that. (Number in parentheses would be their age on Inauguration Day). This list is sourced from multiple reports and even a couple of the potential candidates themselves. Until they announce or denounce, it is all still speculation.

- Hillary Clinton (73): Until she says "no" unequivocally, her name will stay out there. She said in an interview last month she doesn't want to run again, but would still "like to be president."

- Former Vice President Joe Biden (78): He decided against taking part in the 2016 race, but remains popular among Democrats.

- Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont (79): He finished second to Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary season and was popular among young voters.

- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts (71): Warren has not been afraid to go after Trump, and vice-versa.

- Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Texas (48): O’Rourke lost the Senate in Texas to Sen. Ted Cruz. The fact he barely lost in deep red Texas makes him an attractive option and there are already those begging him to run. But he’d need to have a change of heart after telling 60 Minutes that he wants to be with his family.

- Sen. Kamala Harris, California (56): Like Obama was when he ran for The White House, Harris is a freshman U.S. senator who is still fairly new to national politics.

- Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey (51): Booker was on the short list to be Clinton’s running mate in 2016, a Clinton adviser said in a September interview.

- Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder (69): Holder has not be shy about talking about a possible presidential run, and told Politico he’ll make a decision by early next year.

- Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, New York City (78): The London Times reported in September that the billionaire is expected to run as a Democrat, rather than an independent, in order to avoid splitting votes. But, it’s yet to be made official.

- Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington state (69): Inslee is a former member of Congress in the middle of his second term as governor. He has not ruled out a White House run, but deflected when asked about his prospects right after the midterms Wednesday morning.

There is one more name that never seems to go away: Oprah Winfrey. She certainly has the popularity. There are those who think she would be a great campaigner and a notable alternative to Trump. She has made it clear, however, that she has no interest in running.

So enjoy the holiday season because we’ll probably be right back into campaign season not long after New Year’s Day.

