MILWAUKEE — A search is underway for two Wisconsin children and their mother that has prompted an Amber Alert.
Amarah Banks, 26, and her children, 5-year-old Zaniya Ivery and 4-year-old Camaria Banks, were last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Sherman Boulevard and West Green Tree Road, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
WBAY-TV reports officials say the children and their mother are believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances. They were believed to be with 25-year-old Arzel Ivery, who is in police custody, the TV station reports.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.
