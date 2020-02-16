MILWAUKEE — A search is underway for two Wisconsin children and their mother that has prompted an Amber Alert.

Amarah Banks, 26, and her children, 5-year-old Zaniya Ivery and 4-year-old Camaria Banks, were last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Sherman Boulevard and West Green Tree Road, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

WBAY-TV reports officials say the children and their mother are believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances. They were believed to be with 25-year-old Arzel Ivery, who is in police custody, the TV station reports.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter