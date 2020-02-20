NEW ORLEANS — A woman was run over and killed by a float in the Krewe of Nyx parade Wednesday night.

The incident occurred near Magazine Street and Cadiz sometime after 8 p.m.

The 44-float parade was halted at the point of the accident, which involved float 21.

People in the area where the accident occurred said the woman was facing away from the float before the accident.

The captain of the Krewe of Nyx is informed about the fatal accident in the parade Wednesday night.

WWL-TV

A dramatic photo (above) showed the captain of the Krewe of Nyx being informed about the fatal accident. A subsequent video (below) shows the captain's float resuming, but without the captain onboard.

An observer said that that people in the area were screaming for help and spectators were visibly upset with children crying.

The remainder of the parade, one of Carnival's largest, is being re-routed around the scene and then will continue on.

Wednesday night is the first night of parading on the second weekend of parading in New Orleans.

