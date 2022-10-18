World Cup 2022: How to watch

The action kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 20. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you don't miss a game.

DOHA, Qatar — The world's best soccer players have arrived in Qatar and fans around the world are ready to tune in for more than a month of high-stakes matches on the world's biggest stage.

The first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20, and this year it's easy for fans to watch Team USA and all their favorites play in Qatar.

Here's what you need to know to never miss a game.

Watch on TV

World Cup matches will be broadcast on FOX and FS1, which are available over-the-air or through cable television providers.

Telemundo will also air matches live in Spanish.

Check your local listings for channel information.

Streaming services

Cord-cutters will have no trouble finding a place to stream the World Cup.

Most subscription-based streaming services carry FOX and FS1, including:

Peacock will stream matches live in Spanish. Peacock will make the first 12 games available to free subscribers. The following 52 matches, beginning on Nov. 24, will require a $4.99 per month subscription plan.

Replays

If you can't catch matches live and don't have a DVR through a cable package or streaming service, Tubi will air game replays. Tubi is a free service that does not require a subscription.

When does the U.S. play?

The United States Men's National Team returns to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018, the first missed tournament for the American men since 1986.

The USMNT will play three games in the Group Stage. The top two teams from each group advance to the 16-team knockout stage.

United States vs. Wales - Monday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX

England vs. United States - Friday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Iran vs. United States - Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX