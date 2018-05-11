Calling all Trekkies: There's a new piece of "Star Trek" memorabilia you can get your hands on, but fair warning – it'll put a sizable dent in your wallet.

A futuristic-looking house featured on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is now for sale in Malibu, California, and it can be yours if you have $5.7 million to spare.

The listing boasts four "eclectic" bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a "chef-inspired" kitchen. Other perks include an ocean-view terrace, a lavender and rose garden, a "spa-like" bath in the master suite – plus "beautiful emerald stone counter tops."

The house was featured in the third episode of Season 3 of the sci-fi show in 1989, when the USS Enterprise answered a distress call from a seemingly destroyed planet and found the only two survivors living in the house.

Futuristic Architectural Gated Estate designed by Ellis Gelman, as seen on Star Trek: The Next Generation. #Come2Malibu #MalibuWhereDreamsComeTrue pic.twitter.com/smtO6rzMOw — Ani Dermenjian (@come2malibu) October 9, 2018

"Perfect for the technological whiz who enjoys to expand their imagination in this euro-style playfully contemporary home," a description on the real estate site reads.

Talk about a cool place to "live long and prosper."

© 2018 USATODAY.COM