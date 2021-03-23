Hasbro wants your help updating Monopoly for the first time in more than 85 years

Monopoly is updating its community chest cards. They want to know what community means to you.

WASHINGTON — The classic Monopoly board game is asking for the public's help updating the game for the first time in decades. Hasbro announced that it is replacing all 16 of the games original community chest cards to better reflect today's world.

"Covering topics like beauty contests, holiday funds, and life insurance, there is no denying the Monopoly game’s Community Chest Cards are long overdue for a refresh. And, coming out of the tumultuous year of 2020, the term “community” has taken on a whole new meaning," Hasbro wrote in a release.

Now, the company is asking the public, "What does community mean to you?" in order get some fresh ideas.

To submit your own ideas, head to MonopolyCommunityChest.com. There, you can also vote on some of your favorites.

Hasbro says the new, updated Monopoly game will be available in the fall.

“We felt like 2021 was the perfect time to give fans the opportunity to show the world what community means to them through voting on new Community Chest Cards. We’re really excited to see what new cards get voted in," said Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer at Hasbro.