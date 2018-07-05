(ABC News) -- It's called the sport of millionaires -- and horse racing just added a new one.

A Texas woman reaped $1.2 million on an $18 bet on a series of Kentucky Derby day races, officials told ABC News on Sunday.

The Austin woman, who did not want to be identified, made a Pick 5 wager at the Retama Park racetrack in Salem, Texas, on Saturday and watched as each of the ponies she picked ran on a rainy, muddy day at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, some 1,100 miles away.

Not only did she pick Justify to win the Kentucky Derby, she selected the winners of all four races leading up to the main event, Rachel Bagnetto, spokeswoman for Retama Park, told ABC News.

May 5, 2018; Louisville, KY, USA; Justify jockey Mike Smith celebrates with champagne after winning the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Rhodes

The woman's winnings nearly matched the $1.24 million prize Justify won in the famed thoroughbred Run for the Roses.

Her hot streak started with the eighth race on Saturday at Churchill Downs when 6-year-old gelding Limousine Liberal won the Churchill Downs Stakes.

Copyright (c) 2018 ABC All Rights Reserved