Major Christopher Warnagiris of Woodbridge is stationed at Quantico. He faced a judge on Thursday.

WASHINGTON — An active-duty U.S. Marine Corps commissioned officer stationed at Quantico in Northern Virginia has been arrested for assault on law enforcement during the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to court documents and security camera footage, Major Christopher Warnagiris violently entered the Capitol after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors around 2:25 p.m. Once inside, prosecutors say the 40-year-old Woodbridge man positioned himself in the corner of the doorway, using his body to keep the door open and pull others inside.

When a U.S. Capitol Police officer tried to pull the doors shut, Warnagiris allegedly refused and continued pushing it open. Warnagiris can be seen pushing the officer in an effort to maintain his position in the open door.

Warnagiris is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstruction of justice, among other charges.

Thursday, a Marine Corps spokesperson confirmed Warnagiris’s active duty status, and sent this statement:

“The Marine Corps is clear on this: there is no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Marine Corps," wrote Marine Corps spokesman, Major J. A. Hernandez. "Our strength is derived from the individual excellence of every Marine regardless of background. Bigotry and racial extremism run contrary to our core values. Participation with hate or extremist groups of any kind is directly contradictory to the core values of honor, courage, and commitment that we stand for as Marines and isn't tolerated by the Marine Corps. We are proud of the fact that Marines come from every race, creed, cultural background and walk of life. We expect every Marine to treat their fellow Marines with dignity and respect. Those who can't value the contributions of others, regardless of background, are destructive to our culture, our warfighting ability, and have no place in our ranks.”