Budweiser covering house payment for 5 shift workers

Budweiser is asking people to nominate the "hardest working hands in America" to give them the break they deserve.

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized for their hard work?

Budweiser is asking people to nominate the "hardest working hands in America" to give them the break they deserve.

The company will then choose five people to receive $5,000 to go toward their house or rent payment.

To enter, share an image of the shift worker's hands on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and explain why they have the hardest working hands in the country. Each submission must follow @BudweiserUSA and also contain the hashtags #HardestWorkingHands #Contest.

The contest runs through May 5 and is only open to U.S. residents 21 years old and older.