GAUTIER, Miss — A Tulane University student was killed at a rest stop in Mississippi when two tires came loose from a passing tractor-trailer and struck her, according to the school.

News outlets report officials with the New Orleans school have identified the student as 21-year-old Margaret Maurer of Forest Lake, Minnesota. Police in Gautier say the tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when it lost the wheels, which then crossed the eastbound lanes and flew into the rest stop.

Authorities say Maurer and two friends were about to get back into their vehicle when the tires fatally hit her.

The rest stop was closed while the scene was processed. At this point It's unclear what caused the tractor-trailer's tires to come loose.

Gautier lies just west of Pascagoula on the Mississippi coast.

More from KARE 11:

Slowpoke crackdown returns to Capitol

Police arrest sex offender found on school bus

Burnsville council advances plan for taller landfill