Florida's senators push for bill that would keep US on Daylight Saving Time

Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott said the change, or lack thereof, would help give families stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Florida's two U.S. Senators are pushing to keep the country on Daylight Saving Time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill that would not only keep Americans from "falling back" in November but also avoid changing clocks in March 2021 when the United States typically springs forward.

The two senators said the change, or lack thereof, would help give families stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After months of staying inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, families across the nation could use a little more sunshine and time to enjoy all that Florida has to offer," Scott said.

“Our government has asked a lot of the American people over the past seven months, and keeping the nation on Daylight Saving Time is just one small step we can take to help ease the burden,” Rubio said. “More daylight in the after school hours is critical to helping families and children endure this challenging school year. Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, and while I believe we should make it permanent all year around, I urge my colleagues to — at the very least — work with me to avoid changing the clocks this fall.”

This is not the first time Florida lawmakers have tried to get rid of time changes. In March 2019, Senator Rubio re-introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would make DST permanent across the country.

The Sunshine Protection Act was signed into law in Florida in March 2018 by then-Governor Rick Scott, but Congress still has to pass legislation allowing Florida to have year-round Daylight Saving Time.

What other people are reading right now: