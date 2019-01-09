Almost 80 cats and large-breed dogs arrived in Michigan Sunday afternoon after being evacuated out of three Florida shelters.

The animals were transported by the Humane Society of the United States to increase the capacity of the Florida shelters before Hurricane Dorian makes landfall.

Dorian was upgraded to a Category 5 storm on Sunday.

By moving these animals, it will increase the capacity of the shelters as they prepare for possible flooding and structural damage. The shelters are also anticipating an influx of animals displaced by the storm.

The Michigan Humane Society shared this video of the animals arriving at Willow Run Airport on Sunday:

"A lot of these animals are big dogs with lots of love to give, and they will make fantastic family members," said Kate MacFall, Florida senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States.

Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. It made landfall on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas Sunday. The storm is expected to take one more significant turn, to the north, as it approaches Florida.

The Michigan Humane Society will be distributing the animals among their partners in the state. The non-profit organization is asking for donations to help with their emergency animal rescues during severe weather.

