The FBI is joining in on the criminal investigation of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane. New details from last year's Lion Air crash are raising questions about pilot training.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the FBI is working with other federal authorities though it is unclear how much of a role the FBI will actually have as the investigation is still in the early stages.

Meanwhile, more details emerged Wednesday about last year's crash in Indonesia. Experts saying it further exposes a lack of pilot training on the plane's suspect flight management system as they struggled with their quick reference handbook, eventually crashing into the ocean minutes later in October killing all 189 passengers.

According to a report from Bloomberg, one day before the crash, a similar situation happened on the same plane, but the quick action of an off-duty Lion Air pilot was able to disable the malfunctioning flight management system that was causing the plane to nosedive.

On March 10, only 5 months after that Lion Air crash, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed right after takeoff near Addis Ababa, the country's capital. As questions are being raised about similarities between the two incidents, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 has been banned from flying worldwide for nearly a week. The planes are predicted to be grounded for weeks.

Boeing maintained on Tuesday, that the FAA had certified its flight control system and that it met all regulatory requirements.

