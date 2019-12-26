DALLAS — In addition to the multiple products already under recall after a deadly listeria outbreak, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that two other companies, Reichel Foods Inc. and Great American Deli, have also recalled some items due to their relationship with Almark Foods.

Reichel Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling Pro2Snax To The Max Granny Apples /Hard-Boiled Egg/Cheddar/Cashew & Craisin and Pro2Snax To The Max Gala Apples/Hard-Boiled Egg/White Cheddar/Almond & Craisin products because they may contain single serve prepackaged Hard Boiled Eggs contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which were distributed and recalled by Almark Foods. Reichel Foods says there have been no reported illnesses related to Pro2Snax To The Max products, which were distributed nationwide.

If you bought any of those products, Reichel Foods urges you to return the product for a full refund. If you have questions, call the company at 866-372-2609, ext 233.

Great American Deli is voluntarily recalling its egg salad sandwich (GAD #114 Egg Salad Sandwich 4.8 oz. UPC: 7-41431-00114-2) for the same reason. Almark Foods is an ingredient supplier to Knott’s Fine Foods, a supplier that provides egg salad to GAD. The egg salad sandwiches were distributed to markets in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

If you bought that sandwich, GAD urges you to return it for a full refund. If you have any questions, call them at 1-800-343-1327 Monday – Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET.

