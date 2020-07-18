Fire at French cathedral destroys famed organ

The blaze destroyed the organ, shattered stained glass windows and sent black smoke spewing from between the cathedral towers.

French officials have launched an arson inquiry after a fire broke out in a Gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes.

City Hall says the fire broke out Saturday morning in the St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral.

The cause of the blaze is unclear. No injuries have been reported.

The blaze destroyed the organ, shattered stained glass windows and sent black smoke spewing from between the cathedral towers.

The local firefighter service said the roof is not affected by the fire and was “under control.”

Officials brushed aside comparisons with last April's blaze at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris whose lead roof and spire burned down.

