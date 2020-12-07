x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

national

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

Some say they are considering the possibility of returning home or moving to nearby Canada.
Credit: AP
Natalia Afonso, 27, an international student from Brazil at Brooklyn College, sits on a stoop outside her home during an interview, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in New York. Afonso, who is studying teaching education and finished her first semester this spring, said she has lived in the U.S. for 7 years and "I don't see myself moving back to Brazil at this point. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

SUMAN NAISHADHAM, CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and HILARY POWELL

International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America. 

The state of California is now suing to block the visa policy. 

Meanwhile students are scrambling to devise plans after federal immigration authorities notified colleges this week that international students must leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall. 

Some say they are considering the possibility of returning home or moving to nearby Canada.  

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.