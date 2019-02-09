Monday, nearly 1,000 flights into or out of the southeast United States were canceled because of Hurricane Dorian. In Michigan, flights from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport to Orlando were canceled. And flights into and out of the Detroit Metro Airport, both to and from Florida and Georgia were also canceled.

Airlines are offering waivers to travelers whose flights have been impacted by the storm.

Southwest Airlines is allowing travelers to rebook in the original class of service or travel standby within 14 days of the original date of travel for no additional fee.

American Airlines is waiving the fee for changing flights scheduled through Sept. 3, both to and through multiple impacted destinations. Delta, United, Spirit, JetBlue and Frontier are all making similar offerings.

Michigan is also sending help to the southeast to assist with the hurricane recovery. Teams from Consumers Energy and DTE Energy arrived in Florida over the weekend to support local crews in storm clean up and to restore power. Consumers Energy organized a team of more than 60 people, who could be in Florida for up to three weeks. DTE Energy will have 130 contract linemen and about 80 tree trimmers on the ground.

Four members of the Grand Rapids Fire Department and the Walker Fire Department are heading down to the hurricane impact zone as a part of Michigan Task Force 1. They're expected to stay for up to two weeks. The task force is a highly trained unit, prepared to respond to emergencies throughout the country and are organized through FEMA. Michigan Task Force 1 is trained on swift water rescues and entrapment issues.

