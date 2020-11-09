Grand Rapids native evacuates Oregon home due to spreading wildfires

A Grand Rapids woman has had to flee the spreading wildfires in Oregon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids native Hannah Stillson and her boyfriend have only lived in in Leaburg, Oregon for about two months. The couple recently moved in with her boyfriend's parents.

But they've already had to flee their new home because of deadly wildfires that are spreading across the West Coast.

"You can definitely see a good amount of the smoke toppling over all the trees. Right now the smoke is so heavy that you can actually see the perfect circle of the sun in the sky," said Stillson.

Stillson and her boyfriend's family haven't been been allowed back to their property since Tuesday, and they don't even know if it is still standing. The fires have destroyed fives cities in Oregon, including Vida which is less than 10 miles from Leaburg.

The American Red Cross has been providers vouchers to displaced residents in the area, as well as food, clothing and other necessities.

Stillson's mother, Jessica Stillson, has been watching the fires unfold from Michigan.

"I was kind of freaked out because I'm 1,400 miles away from her. There's nothing I can do to save her right now. There's nothing I can do. I can fly there but there's nothing--I would just be taking up room in a hotel," said Jessica Stillson. "So all I can do is just pray for her."

Hannah Stillson said she doesn't regret moving out West, but she is scared and feels unprepared.

If you want to help Stillson and her family, you can find more information on her GoFundMe.

