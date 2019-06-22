HAWAII, USA — A plane has crashed in Hawaii killing all 9 on-board. The names of the victims has not been released.

The crash happened near Dillingham Airfield on Oahu's North Shore Friday night. The plane was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters got there.

Honolulu's fire chief Manuel Nerves says the aircraft was used in a sky dive operation. He says some family members stayed at the airport while the flight took off.

Neves says a lot of details about the flight are still not known but witnesses say the plane was inbound to the airport when the crash happened, that has not been confirmed.

