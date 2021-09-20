Last text message by Gabby Petito described as 'odd' by mom, per warrant

The FBI said a body found at Bridger-Teton National Park was "consistent with the description" of Petito, but a full forensic ID is still needed to confirm.

The last text message Gabby Petito sent to anyone before she went missing during her cross-country road trip with her fiancé was described as "odd" by her mother, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.

The warrant was issued by North Port Police in Florida to search the hard drive that was found in Petito's van, which was used by the 22-year-old and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23, on their road trip.

The text message she sent her mom, Nichole Schmidt, on Aug. 27 read:

"Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and issued calls," according to the warrant.

The warrant further states that 'Stan' was referring to Petito's grandfather, but "per the mother, she never calls him 'Stan.' The mother was concerned that something was wrong with her daughter."

Authorities say that text was the last known communication anyone had with Petito.

"Her cellphone was no longer operational, and she stopped posting anything on social media about their trip," the warrant states. "Per her family, this was not normal behavior for the subject, and they became more worried about her."

The warrant further states that the conversations Petito had with her mom before she disappeared showed "more and more tension between her and Laundrie."

On Aug. 12, Petito and Laundrie were pulled over by Moab City Police in Utah regarding a domestic disturbance. The officer described it as a "mental health crisis" rather than a domestic assault. He further stated that Petito was "having a severe case of anxiety, per [Petito's] testimony" when officers spoke to her that day.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her family in New York. They told authorities they believed she was near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Laundrie reportedly returned home to North Port on Sept. 1, 10 days before she was reported missing. He traveled back home in Petito's van, but not with Petito, according to authorities. Petito's family says Laundrie refused to tell them where she was and on Sept. 14, his family released a statement saying they were going to remain silent on the matter.

"On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment," Laundrie's attorney said in a statement.

Laundrie was named a "person of interest" in Petito's case on Sept. 15, however, he was reported missing on Sept. 17 by his family. His family said they last saw him on Sept. 14 when he said he was going to the Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida. His whereabouts "are currently unknown," according to officials.

"All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing," the Petito family's lawyer responded in a statement.

On Sept. 19, authorities found a body in the Bridger-Teton National Park. The FBI said the body was "consistent with the description" of Petito, but a full forensic ID still needs to be completed to confirm.

The cause of death for the body isn't known at this time.