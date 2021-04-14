Legal expert weighs in on defense tactics in Derek Chauvin trial

"I would be pushing, as I believe Mr. Chauvin's council currently is, the theory of other causes," said Heath Lynch, a defense attorney, former federal prosecutor.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Earlier this week, the prosecution rested its case in the trial of Derek Chauvin over his role in the death of George Floyd. Tuesday, the defense for Chauvin began calling witnesses.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Alana Holland spoke to Heath Lynch, a former federal prosecutor who now works as a defense attorney with Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch, PLLC. He talked about his takeaway from the prosecution, what the defense should be arguing and whether or not Chauvin himself should take the stand.

ALANA HOLLAND: Now that the prosecution rested, what were some of your big takeaways?

HEATH LYNCH: When I was in private practice, a trial attorney who I learned under once said that there are three trials: there's a trial you plan to try, the trial you actually try and the trial that you wish you had tried. And I think, of course, the closer those things run together, the better you feel as a trial attorney. And I think if I'm the prosecuting attorney at the close of proofs, I feel pretty good about where I stand. I don't think there were a whole lot of negative surprises. I think the evidence likely came in as the prosecutor expected it to, it seemed to me that there were some very emotionally compelling components of the testimony, particularly when friends and family members of the deceased testified. And so, I think the prosecutor probably feels very good, prosecutors, I guess I should say, feel very good about where things stand as of now.

HOLLAND: Now that the defense is calling some witnesses, do you think Chauvin should take the stand himself?

LYNCH: That's a difficult question. And it's one that every defense attorney faces under circumstances like this. I believe, if it's me, of course this is also going to depend on how the defense witnesses testify, what other proofs come in it for the defense. But at the end of the day, I think that if Mr. Chauvin, Officer Chauvin, can testify in his defense, if he can explain, in his own words, what he was experiencing that day, as he was trying to carry out his duties. If he can convince that jury that he did his best to, to manage a difficult and rapidly evolving situation, and he does it in a compelling way, not to blame Mr. Floyd, not to completely absolve themselves of responsibility, but at the very least to indicate he didn't have the intent, or the level of criminal responsibility that the prosecutor is trying to charge him with. That can always be a successful strategy, depending on how he communicates. Depending on how he conveys himself as a witness, and how emotionally resonant his testimony can be with those jurors, who have heard some very compelling testimony from the other side. So, short answer is, I would say I would think very seriously about it, and at least as of now be leaning that way.

HOLLAND: You’re a defense attorney. If you were the attorney for the defense in this cause, considering all the evidence, how would you be defending your client?

LYNCH: I would be pushing, as I believe, Mr. Chauvin’s council currently is, the theory of other causes. There has been a great deal of testimony, including some surprising testimony about the drugs in Mr. Floyd's system. Obviously, he had some health issues. He had a very toxic combination of drugs in his system, in fentanyl and methamphetamine. And I think that, at least in other use of force cases where police officers have been charged and tried, that's been a successful strategy. And so, I think that's the direction that I would be going on. And ultimately, I think it's the best bet that they have, think it’s the best chance that they've got at this point.

HOLLAND: What are your thoughts on the opposing experts being called to witness on both sides, like the use of force experts?

LYNCH: Well, I think that the defense had little choice but to present some sort of contrary view to what the expert witness for the prosecution presented. Obviously, not only was there a use of force expert, but there were also, not only rank and file members, but also more senior members of the police force who testified that this was not an acceptable, this was not how Officer Chauvin was trained. This was not an acceptable use of force. So, I think the defense had little choice but to find an expert who could credibly testify that like: Oh, that's not exactly true. That under the circumstances, that this was probably justified. And it's not uncommon and trials of this sort for there to be battling experts, so to speak, who present differences of opinion. And in any field, law, science medicine, you are going to have a difference of opinion between people who are highly trained who have experience, and they simply see the things differently. So at the end of the day, the jury will be instructed by the trial judge that they are to weigh the credibility of those battling experts, and to make the best determination that they can under the circumstances.

HOLLAND: Has anything surprised you in this trial so far?

LYNCH: I think the biggest surprise to me, frankly, came during the testimony of Dr. Baker, who testified, of course, he was the prosecution's medical expert. And Dr. Baker, while he, I think, fairly firmly testified that he believed that the cause of death was the cardiopulmonary arrest. Dr. Baker also had to admit on cross examination, that there were significant quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Mr. Floyd system, that there were other causes. And in particular, what surprised me, was that the amount of fentanyl in Mr. Floyd's system, according to Dr. Baker at least, was at a level that was higher than in some overdose cases that the doctor had had been involved in. That was a real surprise to me. I knew because of rumblings prior to the trial that evidence would come in to Mr. Floyd had drugs in his system. I did not know that the levels of fentanyl at least were that high. That was a real surprise to me. Fentanyl, just for those viewers who don't know, is a real epidemic. Fentanyl overdoses, opioid overdoses in the State of Michigan and other places, have been on the rise for many years. And so I think that's the kind of testimony that may resonate with jurors, when they're trying to determine whether there was something that could have broken the causal chain that the prosecutor is trying to establish.

