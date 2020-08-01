After more than a dozen missiles were launched from Iran that targeted at least two airbases in Iraq where American troops are stationed, local lawmakers responded with support for the U.S. military.

Tuesday, President Donald Trump also reacted to news of the missile attack. He said in part, "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now." Trump will deliver a statement to the nation on Wednesday.

Here is how some Michigan U.S. representatives and senators have reacted to the attack on social media.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (I-Grand Rapids)

"Please pray for our troops who are in harm’s way and for their families. The president has inherent authority to repel sudden attacks, but any military engagement beyond that requires approval from Congress under our Constitution," he tweeted.

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland)

"By attacking our men and women in uniform, Iran has made a major mistake. While I am thankful initial reports indicate no American casualties, I continue to pray for the safety of our troops on the ground as well as our decision makers," he tweeted.

Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph)

"Peace in the Middle East has always been the goal, yet never achieved. The fury is as intense as ever. Somehow that fire has to be extinguished - we pray for wisdom and for our troops tonight," a tweet read.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich)

"Praying for the safety and security of our troops in Iraq tonight," she said in a response to a breaking news tweet from CNN.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich)

"I’m closely monitoring the situation in Iraq and praying for the safety of our servicemembers and personnel," a tweet said.

Two other West Michigan congressmen, Bill Huizenga and John Moolenaar, have not posted their responses yet.

Iran had vowed revenge after the U.S. killed Iran's top military general in an airstrike.

No official information about possible casualties or injuries has been released, but a US official told the Associated Press that there are very few, if any, casualties from the Iranian attack.

