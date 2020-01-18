FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin's remains arrived home on Saturday.

The combat engineer was killed by a roadside bomb in Kandahar, Afghanistan last week.

Supporters lined the streets as a motorcade carried the hero's remains from Fort Bragg to the Lafayette Funeral Home in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Fort Bragg shared a video on Facebook of soldiers saluting their fallen comrade. "Until we meet again, Rest In Peace," the post read in part.

McLaughlin was a member of Company B, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

