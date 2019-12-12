LANSING, Mich. — The State of Michigan is taking steps to memorialize a soldier from Oceana County who died in combat.

Wednesday, the Michigan Senate approved a bill that would name a portion of U.S. 31 after Pfc. Brett Witteveen, a sailor in the U.S. Marine Corps who was killed in Iraq in 2007.

Witteveen was born and raised in Shelby and graduated from Hart High School in 2005.

“Brett Witteveen is an American hero, but more importantly, he was a son, a brother, a cousin and a friend. We all owe a great debt to the Witteveen family," said the Republican Senator Jon Bumstead who introduced the bill in a press release.

He said he's "happy to see the overwhelming support...and to see [the legislation] advance to the next steps in the process."

The bill will now be considered by the Michigan House of Representatives. If it passes, the Pfc. Brett Witteveen Memorial Highway would range from West Shelby Road, exit 144 in Shelby to the intersection of Polk Road, exit 149 in Hart.

"I wish we could do more, but I hope this memorial serves as a reminder of Brett’s courage and honorable service to his country. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House to get this to the governor’s desk," Bumstead said in a press release.

