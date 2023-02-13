MI congressional leaders react, update on briefings with defense officials following unidentified object being shot down over Lake Huron

One member of Congress expressed concern over the trajectory of the object's path that suggests it may have gone close to a key Michigan military installation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan leaders were remaining on high alert Monday after a high altitude object was shot down over Lake Huron Sunday afternoon.

"What we do know is that this object was identified to enter into Michigan airspace through the Upper Peninsula," Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (D-Michigan) said. "It tracked through the Upper Peninsula and the northern portion of the Lower Peninsula, following the jet stream, was not a maneuvered object and then passed outside over our airspace through Alpena, and then was shot down using F-16s over Lake Huron through combined efforts of the National Guard and the U.S. Air Force."

That path potentially put the object close to a key military installation in the state: Camp Grayling. The base operates as the main training facility for the Michigan National Guard and is the largest National Guard training facility in the United States.

Representative Bill Huizenga (R-Michigan) said he believes a potential security threat is reason for concern.

"It makes total sense to look at places like Camp Grayling," Huizenga said. "We suspect that these are intelligence gathering opportunities."

Many answers regarding the object's capabilities remain blocked as officials continue the search and recovery process for the wreckage at the bottom of Lake Huron.

"Lake Huron has been choppy, so it's been difficult to recover," Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan) said during a press conference Monday. "There's a joint U.S.-Canadian effort to make sure we keep eyes on that equipment and pick it up but they're hampered by choppy waters."

Officials have been making it clear that they're ready for answers.

"You've got people on both sides of the aisle expressing that frustration, that we're not hearing enough, and certainly not getting it in a timely enough fashion," Huizenga said. "So, I'm hoping that the administration and [Department of Defense] is going to work on that, because that is our responsibility to be representatives for our constituents asking these types of questions."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.