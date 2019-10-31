LANSING, Mich. — Members of the military serving overseas could cast an electronic ballot in Michigan elections under bipartisan bills advancing in the Legislature.

The state Senate voted 36-1 for the legislation Wednesday and sent it to the House for consideration.

Currently, clerks mail or email absentee ballots to overseas military members if they apply at least 45 days before an election. The voters must print the ballot and return it by mail — prompting concerns that it's too difficult for them to receive the ballot and send it back in time.

Under the bills, military members overseas could vote using an electronic ballot if they use a Department of Defense-verified electronic signature via a special card that is already issued to military members.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED: Threat to US elections in 2020 is not limited to Russia

RELATED: Voters prepare as Election Day draws near

RELATED: Ballot group, GOP leaders discuss lengthening term limits in Michigan

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.