ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Naval Academy announced that a midshipman died on Saturday during its semiannual physical readiness test.

The U.S. Navy nor the academy has released details, including the name, of the midshipman that died.

"The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief. Grief counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty and staff through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center," said the academy in a statement.

The name of the midshipman who died will be released after 24-hours from the death announcement, once the family is notified.

According to the Naval Academy's website, planks were added to the Feb. 8 physical fitness test, while curl-ups were removed

The physical fitness test also included pushups, which in this test for the first time, were done with a two-second cadence.

“At the Naval Academy, as initial entry training, the PRT is an internal process, so we can make these changes before the rest of the fleet,” said Cmdr. Joseph “Jody” Smotherman, deputy director of Physical Education, in the same story that detailed the changes to the academy's physical fitness test. “We want the Naval Academy and its graduates to be the leading edge of physical education in the Navy.”

