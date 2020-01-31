USA Gymnastics is offering sexual abuse survivors $215 million to settle their claims against the organization in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

USA Gymnastics says that's the amount that insurance carriers for it and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee are willing to provide abused athletes to end legal proceedings.

The offer is part of a bankruptcy exit plan filed by USA Gymnastics this week. The organization is facing dozens of lawsuits from athletes who say they were abused by Nassar, a former national team doctor.

An attorney representing some of the plaintiffs called the offer “unworkable" and "unconscionable.”

If the claimants agree to take the officer, the $215 million will be placed in a trust before being distributed by a trustee. A judge would decide how the settlement was allocated.

Michigan State University, where Nassar worked for decades, agreed in May 2018 to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by Nassar.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for the sexual assault and possession of child pornography. Hundreds of athletes came forward int the last three years saying the former MSU sports doctor abused them under the guise of treatment, including Olympic champion Simone Biles and six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman.

