SAN DIEGO — Video footage obtained by The New York Times shows Navy SEALs describing platoon leader Edward Gallagher as “evil," “toxic" and “perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving.”

The footage is part of a trove of confidential Navy investigative materials that the Times obtained about the prosecution of the special operations chief.

Gallagher was accused of war crimes in Iraq after his platoon turned him in.

The case gained national attention after President Donald Trump intervened on Gallagher's behalf.

Gallagher was acquitted of most charges except for one count of posing with a dead militant and has retired from the SEALs.

