FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office released part of the video from the body camera worn by the first deputy on scene the night Baby India was discovered in the woods earlier this month.

They said they hope the video will lead to credible information on the identity of the baby and how it ended up in the woods on June 6.

"The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to aggressively investigate and to follow leads regarding Baby India," the department said on its Facebook page. "As of today, we are still receiving tips from across the country on the possible identity of Baby India."

The video shows the deputy ripping open a plastic bag to a crying baby with its umbilical cord still in tact -- putting the baby on a blanket while comforting and apologizing to her.

"She's a sweetheart," one of the first responders is heard saying as Baby India wraps her hand around his finger.

Paramedics take over and secure the baby before bringing her to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's department added that Baby India is "thriving" and is in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

If you have any information regarding Baby India please call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tip line at 770-888-7308. Callers can remain anonymous.

