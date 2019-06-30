SEOUL, South Korea —

President Donald Trump is calling it a "great honor" to have become the first American president to cross the Korean Demilitarized Zone into North Korea.

Trump tells reporters as he stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that it "feels great" to make the historical walk as he hails his "great friendship" with Kim.

Speaking through a translator, Kim commended Trump for crossing the demarcation line, which he called a "courageous and determined act" that "means that we want to bring an end to the unpleasant past."

Trump also said he would invite Kim to visit the White House moments after Kim crossed the demarcation line himself and entered into South Korea.