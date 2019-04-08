WASHINGTON — After 29 people were killed and dozens more were injured in two separate mass shootings this weekend, President Donald Trump ordered flags be lowered to half-staff on all federal government buildings.

Trump said on Twitter that the flags at the White House will be lowered on Sunday through Thursday.

"Melania and I are praying for all those impacted by this unspeakable act of evil," he said.

A shooter opened fire at a crowded shopping center in El Paso, Texas Saturday morning, killing 20 people. That mass shooting has been classified by authorities as domestic terrorism and the suspect, who was arrested, is being held on capital murder charges.

RELATED: Document written by El Paso shooter is racist, anti-immigrant

The second incident occurred early Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio. In that case, the suspect started shooting into a downtown area. He killed nine people, including his sister.

RELATED: Suspect's sister among 9 killed in Dayton shooting

Trump spoke to reporters on Sunday afternoon to express his condolences and make a statement about the shootings.

"These are two incredible places. We love the people. Hate has no place in our country," he said.

The president also thanked law enforcement for their efforts.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.