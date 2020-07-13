x
Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate's hearing

Credit: AP
A sign for the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons is displayed at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Monday, July 6, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to New York to face charges she recruited women and girls for him to sexually abuse. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Maxwell was transferred Monday and is currently being held at the MDC. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — Prosecutors say one or more of Jeffrey Epstein's victims plan to tell a judge Tuesday that his ex-girlfriend should be denied bail on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse. 

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been held without bail since her recent arrest in New Hampshire. 

Prosecutors submitted their written arguments to a Manhattan federal judge on Monday. 

The filing comes a day before an arraignment and bail hearing for the 58-year-old Maxwell. 

On Friday, her lawyers filed arguments that said she's being made a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan lockup last August. 

They said she should be freed on $5 million bail. 

