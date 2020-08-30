'Black Panther' to air on 13 ON YOUR SIDE commercial-free Sunday night, Chadwick Boseman tribute to follow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, ABC will be airing "Black Panther" Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern followed by a special called "Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King." Both broadcasts will be aired on 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
The movie will be airing commercial-free.
Boseman died Friday at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to his family.
The actor is best-known for his role as King T'Challa in Marvel's "Black Panther." He also played many Black icons like Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall.
Boseman's death was confirmed Friday in a tweet from his account. Since then, the post has become the most-liked tweet of all time.
