Trespasser climbs onto wing of a plane at Las Vegas airport

Police say investigators believe the man jumped a perimeter fence and climbed onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight headed to Portland.
LAS VEGAS — Police have identified a man who was arrested after getting on the tarmac and climbing onto the wing of a plane that was preparing to take off from Las Vegas’ airport. 

Metropolitan Police officials said Sunday that 41-year-old Alejandro Carlson remains in the Clark County jail on suspicion of trespassing and disregard for the safety of a person or property. 

Officers were called to McCarran International Airport about 1:30 p.m. Saturday about a man being on the tarmac.

Police say investigators believe the man jumped a perimeter fence and climbed onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight getting ready to take off and headed to Portland, Oregon. 

