PHILADELPHIA — President Donald Trump is using his appearance at the annual Army-Navy game to tout a new policy that allows service academy athletes to defer their military service to pursue careers in professional sports.

Visiting the Army locker room before the game, Trump joked that Coach Jeff Monken now has no reason to lose another game.

Trump shook hands with players on the Army team and then visited the Navy locker room, where he congratulated the Midshipmen on a “hell of a season.”

He then walked on to the field for the national anthem.

