Trump Cabinet members look to reassure battleground voters

Members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet and agency leaders are finding time this election year to visit politically important states as their boss campaigns for a second term.

Florida alone has seen more than 30 visits by Cabinet-level administration officials this year.

Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona are among other swing states visited by lot of the top administration officials.

They're discussing federal funding and initiatives for local interests, as well as talking up Trump.

The president is hoping for an energized base to buoy his prospects for a November victory.

