x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

national

Trump Cabinet members look to reassure battleground voters

Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona are among other swing states visited by lot of the top administration officials.
Credit: AP
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up after stepping off Air Force One as he arrives at Detroit Metro Airport, behind him are Kurt Heise, left, Supervisor of Plymouth Township, Mich., and Speaker Lee Chatfield, of the Michigan House of Representatives, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Detroit. Trump will visit a Ypsilanti, Mich., Ford plant that has been converted to making personal protection and medical equipment. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet and agency leaders are finding time this election year to visit politically important states as their boss campaigns for a second term. 

Florida alone has seen more than 30 visits by Cabinet-level administration officials this year. 

Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona are among other swing states visited by lot of the top administration officials.

They're discussing federal funding and initiatives for local interests, as well as talking up Trump. 

The president is hoping for an energized base to buoy his prospects for a November victory. 

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.