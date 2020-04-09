Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'

Trump says the story is “totally false.”

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is angrily denying a new report claiming he made several disparaging remarks about U.S. service members who have been captured or killed, including one in 2018 when he described American war dead at a cemetery in France as “losers” and “suckers.”

The allegations were first reported in The Atlantic.

A senior Defense Department official with firsthand knowledge and a senior U.S. Marine Corps officer who was told about Trump’s comments confirmed some of the remarks to The Associated Press, including the 2018 cemetery comments.

Trump says the story is “totally false.” He tweeted that the report was “Fake News” intended to influence the 2020 election.

....John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES. This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

