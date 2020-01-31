WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has marked the 20th anniversary of federal legislation to help combat human trafficking by dedicating a new White House position to the issue.
Trump signed an executive order Friday creating the position at the conclusion of a White House summit on human trafficking.
Trump said his administration is “100 percent committed” to ending human trafficking. He likened the practice to a form of “modern-day slavery.”
Trump has sought to elevate the human trafficking issue since taking office.
Trump did not announce a candidate for the new post, but aides said he wants to fill it quickly.
