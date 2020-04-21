WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's about to sign what he describes as a “temporary suspension of immigration into the United States."

But he said the executive order he plans to sign as soon as Wednesday would apply only to those seeking permanent residency and not temporary workers.

Trump said he would be placing a 60-day pause on the issuance of green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy wrecked by the coronavirus.

But he said there would be “certain exemptions," which staff were still crafting Tuesday. It's a return to a divisive issue at a time of national crisis.

