Trump heads to Michigan amid Woodward book fallout

This week, the state of Nevada became the first to scuttle Trump’s plans for rallies initially set for Las Vegas and Reno.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was trying to move past revelations that he was determined to play down the threat of the coronavirus as he headed for a rally in battleground Michigan Thursday.

But the president was facing renewed pushback from local leaders worried that his rallies are growing in size and flouting public health guidelines intended to halt the spread of the virus.

This week, the state of Nevada became the first to scuttle Trump’s plans for rallies initially set for Las Vegas and Reno.

Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also raised alarms about Thursday’s event.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.