Watchdog eyes violent routing of protesters near White House

Greenblatt says his office will work first to determine what agency was calling the shots for law enforcement the night of June 1 in Lafayette Square.

An Interior Department watchdog will investigate the violent clearing of protesters from a square in front of the White House earlier this month.

Interior Department Inspector General Mark Lee Greenblatt announced the review in a letter to Democratic lawmakers late last week.

Park Police and other law enforcement and security forces used chemical agents and clubbed and punched demonstrators gathered as part of nationwide protests of police killings of Black Americans.

Three Democratic lawmakers and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt asked for the review.

