ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Alaska State Troopers say three people, including a couple from West Michigan, were killed when a small plane crashed on land near a bay on the Kenai Peninsula.

Kent County Administrator Wayman Britt confirmed Monday morning that county employee Traci Trimmer and her husband, Mike, were among those killed. The two were enjoying a long-awaited vacation to visit a property they purchased, Britt said.

The pilot was identified as 63-year-old Kem Sibbitt of Fairbanks. All three bodies were recovered Saturday.

Alaska Troopers spokesman Ken Marsh says the crash occurred Friday night in Little Johnstone Bay, about 30 miles southeast of the community of Seward.

Marsh didn't know the purpose of the flight in the Helio Courier aircraft, but he said it was a private plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

13 ON YOUR SIDE News contributed to this report.

