White House plans to send federal agents to Detroit; State leaders push back

The plan seems to differ from how federal troops are being used in Portland.

President Donald Trump and the White House have said they plan to send federal agents to several U.S. cities to help combat crime, including Chicago, Albuquerque, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Detroit.

The plan aligns with the president's campaign push for "law and order."

The Department of Homeland Security already has officers in Portland to protect federal property from protesters. Their presence has been criticized by local and state leaders in Oregon, and the state has sued DHS over the Constitutionality of their actions.

However according to WXYZ, the federal agents being sent to Detroit will be a part of a crime-fighting initiative that is not related to the protests.

Michigan leaders are pushing back on this announcement, however. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the president's threat to send federal law enforcement to Detroit "deeply disturbing."

"Quite frankly, the president doesn't know the first thing about Detroit. If he did, he would know that for nearly two months now, Detroiters have gathered to peacefully protest the systemic racism and discrimination that Black Americans face every day. There is no reason for the president to send federal troops into a city where people are demanding change peacefully and respectfully," her statement read in part.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said in an interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, that state leaders are working to prevent federal agents from being deployed to Detroit.

"We are exploring every option we have available to us to prevent this. We have been very clear, from when the president first issued this threat, that not only is this unnecessary, but we think it is a dangerous escalation of what we've seen in Detroit." Gilchrist said. "So this is not something that is going to deliver anything as it comes to public safety. It's only going to escalate violence."

Gilchrist continued to say the president is "inserting violence into a non-violent situation."

According to the Associated Press, there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the president's announcement, including which department the federal agents will be coming from and how many will be sent to specific cities. They reports that the mission in Chicago and Albuquerque will be different from Portland.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: