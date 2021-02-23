Woman fled home intruder in bath towel before Phoenix police shot, killed suspect

New video shows the petrifying moment an armed intruder entered a woman's home. He was shot and killed by police after she ran for safety.

PHOENIX — Dramatic new body camera footage shows the moment a Valley woman ran to safety after an armed stranger entered her home.

The incident ended with the suspect dying after being shot by police.

On Feb. 6, the 29-year-old homeowner called police to her home on 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road saying, “Someone is in my backyard with a gun. Please hurry.”

She goes on screaming, “Get out of my house! Get out,” after police say the armed man, 29-year-old Anthony Greco, entered her home through an unlocked door.

Once Greco came in, she ran to her bedroom for safety.

Days later the woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, told 12 News, “I'm just thankful to be alive." She escaped through a window in her towel as the police waited for her outside.

Phoenix police said their body cameras did not clearly catch the moment an officer shot Greco.

The police report said Phoenix Police Officer Warren Jackson shot Greco once after Greco went to the backyard and pointed the handgun at him.

More officers shot Greco with a stun gun after the report says he was still “moving on the ground” and believed to still have the handgun in his hand.

Officers pronounced him dead performing CPR. Officers said Greco arrived at the home in a stolen car and had a bottle of alcohol with him. It doesn’t appear they know why he came to the woman’s home.

Jackson has been on the job for three years. An internal and criminal investigation is underway.