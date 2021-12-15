x
News

NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas has huge debut for Grand Rapids Gold

Despite the Gold losing 131-127 to Fort Wayne, Thomas gave fans a show.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday night was a big one at the DeltaPlex, with two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas making his debut for the Grand Rapids Gold.

Despite the Gold losing 131-127 to Fort Wayne, Thomas gave fans a show. He finished with 42 points, eight assists and six rebounds. 

A familiar face also made his return to West Michigan during the game. 

Former Grand Rapids Christian High School star Duane Washington, Jr. plays for Fort Wayne. He finished the game with 12 points, five assists and one rebound. 

