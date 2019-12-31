PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Port Clinton police announced Thursday that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children joined the search for missing 14-year-old Harley Dilly and was making sure his face was spreading all over the country.

"A small-town disaster is what's happening here. And every time a child goes missing, it's a disaster locally," said John Bischoff, the Executive Director of the Missing Children Division at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Bischoff and the team at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are focusing their efforts on finding children like Harley.

"We do have resources on the ground, we are assisting with the agencies involved in this as we all search to find this missing child," Bischoff said.

Since its founding in 1984, the center has helped search for around 300,000 children and have achieved a 97 to 98% clearance rate. Its normal caseload is about 6,000 at a time and through this experience, they have learned how local communities can help.

"The picture, the poster still the most valuable resource in finding the missing children. It's getting that image out there because someone knows something," Bischoff said.

People in Port Clinton and across Northwest Ohio have been making sure Harley is a familiar face.

NCMEC has 250 partners across the United States that help them spread and distribute posters. Especially as time passes, making sure Harley's face is around becomes increasingly important.

Right before the new year, the Port Clinton police chief announced the end of regular press conferences.

"Please allow the professionals involved in this case to be able to do their jobs," Chief Robert Hickman said.

But the public can still help without disrupting the police's work.

"After a couple of days or even a couple of weeks that image falls out of people's memory. And the public continuing to share that image, letting the entire nation know this boy is still missing really helps promote the case," Bischoff said.

As Bischoff said; someone knows something.

NCMEC is a support agency, the Port Clinton Police Department remains in charge of the investigation.