Neighborhood in northwest Grand Rapids wants change after motorcycle accident

Residents say drivers have been treating their street like a "racetrack" for years. Now, they want to city to step in.

Residents of Lincoln Avenue say drivers have been treating their neighborhood like a racetrack for years. After an accident that left a motorcyclist in critical condition, they say now is the time that something needs to be done.

Grand Rapids Police responded to a motorcycle that collided with an SUV Tuesday. Those in the neighborhood say they saw the motorcycle driving over the speed limit, and that drivers going at dangerous speeds is not new.

James McLain has lived here for over a decade. He says the street is used as a shortcut connecting Leonard to Walker, and is worried about the safety of the neighborhood's children and elderly.

"I mean, some of these cars, they go flying by so fast that there's no way any of these little kids, because a lot of the kids are like four or five years old, if one of those cars clipped them, there's no way they'd make it."

He says reckless driving has been a constant occurrence since he moved to the neighborhood 11 years ago. His own vehicle has also been sideswiped by speeding drivers three times.

"The people just hit it and just keep on going. The people just fly through here and don't really care what they hit or anything."

Residents say they want the city to add speedbumps or a four-way stop. The city of Grand Rapids says that they are always looking to discuss implementing new traffic devices, and that residents can make official requests to ensure that they are supported by data and the community.

"They come off of Leonard here, and I mean, they come off that corner so fast, you can hear their tires burn."

Official requests for new traffic devices can be made by emailing mobilegr@grcity.us, calling 311, or visit grandrapidsmi.gov/mobilegr and selecting the “Traffic Calming: Learn more and apply” page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.