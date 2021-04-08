x
Nessel: Don't deny unemployment for pot use outside work

Nessel says people fired from their jobs for using marijuana outside the workplace still should be eligible for unemployment benefits.
Credit: AP
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says in a filing before the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Commission that people fired from their jobs for using marijuana outside the workplace still should be eligible for unemployment benefits. 

The brief was filed Monday and focuses on three cases currently consolidated before the board. It says the commission's ruling will "directly impact many law-abiding Michigan workers who may be terminated for the use of marijuana." 

Nessel points to Michigan voters' approval in 2018 for making recreational marijuana use legal in the state.

